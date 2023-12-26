Spate of car component thefts in Mid Ulster ‘likely linked’ - PSNI

The thefts took place in recent days, including on Christmas Day. Photograph: PA

Christmas presents and car components have been stolen in a series of thefts from vehicles in Mid Ulster.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said five vehicles were broken into in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas of Co Tyrone between December 23rd and Christmas Day, in thefts which they believe may be linked.

PSNI Inspector Long said police received a report on Christmas Eve that the window of a vehicle in the Princess Avenue area of Cookstown had been smashed.

“The car had been rummaged through, and the steering wheel and a number of presents stolen,” he said.

It is believed the theft took place some time between 9pm on Saturday, December 23rd, and 9.20am on Sunday, December 24th.

In a second report on Sunday, a car was broken into in the Lissan Drive area of the town overnight.

The steering wheel, dash, radio and other items were taken.

“A third report was received that sometime between around 5.20pm on Saturday, December 23rd, and 3.30pm on Sunday, December 24th, the interior of a vehicle in the Morgan Drive area had been damaged, with the centre console around the gear stick and part of the dash missing,” Insp Long said.

On Christmas Day, police received a report that the digital dashboard had been removed from a vehicle in The Vale area of Coalisland.

“A report was also received yesterday that damage was caused to the interior of a vehicle in the Millview Meadow area of Coalisland, with the radio and head display being ripped out, and a coat taken,” he said.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of these reports, which we believe may possibly be linked, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas at the time, or have any information which may assist, to get in touch.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 459 of 24/12/23, or information can be provided through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.