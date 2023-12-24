Roads sealed off in Co Donegal as gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Co Donegal. File photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Gardai have launched an investigation following an alleged sexual assault in Co Donegal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the Bunbeg area of West Donegal at approximately 2am.

It is understood a woman was attacked out on a public roadway close to a local premises. Gardai have sealed off a number of roads leading to the location where the woman was allegedly attacked.

CCTV footage taken from the area is also being viewed by investigators. Gardai have confirmed they have launched an investigation.

