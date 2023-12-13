Kinahan cartel lieutenant Liam Byrne extradited to UK on weapons charges

Liam Byrne is taken into custody in the UK following his extradition from Spain. Photograph: National Crime Agency

Liam Byrne, the alleged leader of the Kinahan cartal’s Irish operations, has been extradited from Spain to the UK to stand trial for alleged firearms offences.

Mr Byrne (42) was escorted to the UK by a team of officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA)’s Joint International Crime Centre on Tuesday.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he was remanded into custody.

Mr Byrne, who is from Dublin, was arrested in June whilst eating in a restaurant in the Alcudia area of Mallorca. He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE, on May 26th.

The NCA’s intelligence-led investigation was supported by the Spanish National Police and officers from the Garda.

The NCA obtained arrest warrants after messages on encrypted messaging service Encrochat indicated that Byrne was potentially involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

Craig Turner, deputy director of investigations at the NCA, said: “The arrest and extradition of Liam Byrne highlights the NCA’s ongoing work to target the alleged criminal activities of the Kinahan organised crime group.

“He will now be remanded in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for January 8th.”

Another suspected member of the crime group, Jack Kavanagh (23) from Tamworth, Staffordshire, who was arrested by officers from the Spanish national police on May 30th at Malaga Airport, while transiting from Dubai to Turkey, remains in custody in Spain awaiting extradition.

