Three men arrested after robbery with sledgehammer at Dublin post office

Gardaí later arrested three men, one in his 30s, and two in their 40s

Three men have been arrested following the robbery of a Dublin post office on Thursday afternoon.

Gardai said three people entered Ballyfermot post office in Dublin 10 at approximately 12.20pm with a sledgehammer and what is understood to have been an imitation firearm. A sum of cash was taken.

No injuries were reported.

Gardaí later arrested three men, one in his 30s, and two in their 40s.

READ MORE

They are currently being detained at garda stations in the Dublin region.

Investigations are ongoing.