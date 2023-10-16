Man pleads not guilty to murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy

A man has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly in January 2022.

Slovakian national Jozef Puska (33), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly was arraigned today on a charge of the murder of Ms Murphy at Grand Canal Way, Cappincur, Tullamore on the afternoon of January 12th 2022.

Mr Puska, wearing a grey jacket and trousers and a striped shirt, pleaded not guilty, through an interpreter, after the charge was read.

A jury is being sworn to hear the trial, listed to start on Tuesday morning before the jury and Mr Justice Tony Hunt.

Before the jury was selected, the judge told the panel that Mr Puska is entitled to a fair and open-minded jury who will decide the case on the evidence heard in court.

If they had engaged in particular in any social media exchanges on the matter, they should not serve on the jury, he said. The circumstances of the case had attracted more than the usual share of publicity, he said.

A recent graduate from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, Ms Murphy (23) was working as a teacher at Durrow National School at the time of her death.