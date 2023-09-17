Four more arrested in connection with Galway car park incident

Four people were hospitalised after a car was driven at speed into group of people in Galway. Framegrab: Twitter

Gardaí have arrested four more people in connection with a violent altercation in a Galway city centre car park a week ago.

A total of 19 people have been arrested as part of the Garda investigation into the incident which involved a car being driven at speed at a group of people at the car park on the Headford Road on September 10th.

Three of the men arrested on Sunday, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, have been charged and are due to appear before Galway District Court on Monday morning. A teenage boy has been released pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Several other people have already appeared in court in relation to the incident.

Gardaí believe the violent clashes between two rival factions in the car park, when a car was twice driven into a crowd of people at speed, are linked to a gang fight in the city days earlier.