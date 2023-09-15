Three further men arrested in connection with Galway car park incident

Three further men are being detained for questioning at Garda stations in connection with Galway car park incident. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Three further men were arrested on Friday morning in relation to a public order endangerment incident that occurred in Galway city on Sunday, September 10th.

The men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested in the Galway area and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the western region. The latest arrests brings to 15 the number of people detained to date in connection with the investigation.

A number of people have been before the courts in relation to the incident, which involved a car being driven at speed at a group of people.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, in particular to anyone who was in the College Road and Headford Road areas in Galway between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening and observed any violent behaviour.

Additionally they urge anyone with camera footage, including dash cam from the area to provide the material to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.