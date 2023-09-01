Man in court accused of ‘random’ face-slashing attack on woman in Dublin

Garda Siobhan Frisbee told the court the accused, who claims to be French-Tunisian, made no reply to the charges.

A man has been refused bail after being charged with a “random” face-slashing attack on a woman in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Sami Skhiri (34), a software engineer of no fixed abode, is accused of robbery and assault causing harm, trespassing, possessing a blade as a weapon, and failing to provide identity documents in connection with the incident on Wednesday which has left the woman “waking up having nightmares”.

He appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Friday, where he faced bail objections based on the seriousness of the case, flight risk fears and uncertainty over his identity.

Garda Siobhan Frisbee told the court the accused, who claims to be French-Tunisian, made no reply to the charges.

She said the woman suffered “serious facial injuries in the course of a serious unprovoked random attack”.

Garda Frisbee told the court the injured party noticed a male unknown to her in the corner of her front garden and asked if he was okay, but there was no response. The contested bail hearing was told the accused “lunged” and made “slash motions”,

The woman suffered a slashed face and a cut to her hand. Photos of the injuries were furnished to the court. The garda said she had spoken to the injured party “and she is still waking up having nightmares about this”.

The accused was arrested in the vicinity and allegedly had the woman’s car keys.

The court heard he was believed to have arrived in Ireland a day before the incident and had no fixed address.

Garda Frisbee said the accused was very volatile in custody, but when questioned about that, she clarified that she did not mean he was violent but acting erratically. She said at present, she could not say “if he is the person he says he is,” and enquiries were ongoing.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Michael Kelleher, the garda said the accused had no identification on him. However, the defence maintained he had French and Tunisian passports, and gardaí seized them.

The garda disputed that and added that it took hours to get a name due to being uncooperative.

In evidence, the defendant was asked his name and replied: “I am Jesus”.

He gave his date of birth and said the name on his passport was Sami Skhiri and that he had lived and studied in Tunisia and France. He said he had worked as a software engineer and project manager but wanted to learn about selling.

He added that he arrived on Tuesday and was at a hostel but had to leave after being told he had not paid. He went onto the street and “had to figure out how to buy things,” and he wanted to try different lifestyles.

Judge Murphy refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on September 8th.

Mr Skhiri, who has yet to indicate a plea, was granted legal aid. The judge ordered that he receive appropriate psychiatric attention in custody.