Man dies after motorbike and car collide in Co Antrim

A man has died after his motorbike and a car collided in Co Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

The two-vehicle road traffic incident occurred in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle on Sunday evening.

The victim’s green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm close to the Carnduff Park junction.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance,” the PSNI said.

“Sadly, a young man died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.”

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23. - PA