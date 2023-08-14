Crime & Law

Man dies after motorbike and car collide in Co Antrim

PSNI appealing for witnesses to Sunday evening incident in Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE

The PSNI said the victim’s green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm on Sunday. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

Mon Aug 14 2023 - 12:12

A man has died after his motorbike and a car collided in Co Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

The two-vehicle road traffic incident occurred in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle on Sunday evening.

The victim’s green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm close to the Carnduff Park junction.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance,” the PSNI said.

READ MORE

“Sadly, a young man died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.”

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23. - PA

LATEST STORIES