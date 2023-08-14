Document purported to be from PSNI data leak posted on wall opposite Sinn Féin’s Belfast office

Information alleged to be from the PSNI’s major data breach last week has been posted on a wall in west Belfast.

Sinn Féin said on Monday that a document - with the names of officers removed - was displayed opposite its office on the Falls Road overnight.

It included an image of Sinn Féin Assembly member and Policing Board member Gerry Kelly and a “threatening” message, the party said.

Mr Kelly described the development as “sinister” and said it was a “very public indication that the dissident [republicans] do have access to the sensitive information in the data leak document”.

“It therefore represents a very real threat to the officers and the civilian staff involved,” he added.

Last week the PSNI mistakenly released the surname, first initial and employment details - including where they work and their department - of every serving police officer and civilian member of staff – more than 10,000 people - alongside a response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.

Following the leak dissident republicans claimed they had accessed the information, which was available online for several hours before being removed.

At least 2,000 police officers have registered an interest in joining any legal action which might be taken against the PSNI over the data breach, according to the Police Federation of Northern Ireland. It is estimated the financial penalty could run to £40-£50million in compensation and fines alone.

Redacted information

The PSNI said on Monday it was aware that some “redacted information” from the data breach on August 8th had allegedly been posted on the wall and it had started an investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said that “from the outset, we have been planning for this potential development and that plan is now being put in place.

“We recognise the impact this may have on our officers, staff and their families and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response,” he said.

“The safety and welfare of our officers and staff remains our priority and we have reminded them of their personal safety and security both on and off duty,” he said.

Mr Kelly said the display of the document was a “very obvious attempt by dissident republicans to intimidate me” and said he had reported the incident to the police.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to bring that information forward,” he said.

“Sinn Féin represents the vast majority of people in the nationalist community, and we will certainly not be intimidated by dissident groups who have virtually no support and who offer nothing but disruption and threats in an attempt to make themselves relevant. They should disband and end their anti-community activities.”