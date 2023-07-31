Van driver killed in Tipperary road traffic crash

Garda forensic investigators on Monday attended the scene of the fatal crash on the Waterford to Limerick road. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A van driver has died in a crash between his vehicle and an articulated lorry in County Tipperary this morning.

Gardaí and the emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the N24 Cahir-Clonmel Road, between Barne Lodge and Condon’s Cross, which took place around 10.40am.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic investigators is ongoing and the road, which is the main Waterford to Limerick route, remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone for witnesses, including those with dash cam footage. Those who travelled the stretch of road between 10am and 10.45am are asked to contact the Garda.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.