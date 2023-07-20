Great majority of alleged clerical child sex abusers at Blackrock College/Willow Park School deceased

Blackrock College in Dublin: Gardaí have confirmed a small number of investigations remain active, where alleged suspects are still alive. Photograph: PA

There will be no further investigative action into the vast majority of alleged clerical sex abuse cases at Blackrock College and Willow Park schools, gardaí have confirmed.

More than 140 people have reported incidences of child sexual abuse involving 18 abusers to gardaí investigating such allegations at the schools in south Dublin.

Gardaí have confirmed there will be no further action in most of the cases, but a small number of investigations remain active, where alleged suspects are still alive.

The allegations first emerged when two brothers spoke publicly of being sexually abused by priests at the schools, run by the Spiritan congregation, formerly the Holy Ghost Fathers.

Willow Park is the junior school located on the grounds of Blackrock College.

Many of those who contributed statements to gardaí are being informed that the investigations into their allegations will result in no further action as the suspects are dead.

Speaking to The Irish Times, one abuse survivor who attended both schools, said there was “a lot of anger and disappointment” among former pupils who submitted details of their abuse and subsequent trauma to the Garda. The survivor expressed anger that people had escaped “without facing public questioning”.

He also said that “it appears no further investigation or prosecution will be made into the cover-up which allowed the abuse to continue for over 30 years”.

A Garda spokesperson said it had “consistently stated that while it is our intention to effectively deal with all complaints and information received, there will be limitations as to the action we can take in some cases due to matters such as the loss of evidence over time or suspects and/or witnesses being deceased. Where these factors are present, An Garda Síochána will diligently explain such limitations to complainants and they will be provided with support. This process is ongoing.”

The Garda spokesperson also said that “information that all investigations in relation to these matters have concluded is not correct. A number of investigations into these matters remain ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the scoping inquiry into historical sexual abuse in day and boarding schools run by religious orders, such as at Blackrock College and Willow Park schools, “is not limited to private fee-paying schools”, a Department of Education spokesperson has said.

Led by Mary O’Toole SC, this first phase of the scoping inquiry’s work included “submission of a questionnaire by those who registered their interest in the survivor engagement process”, the deadline for which was June 26th last.

The scoping inquiry team has since been working through questionnaires received and, it is understood, has been in touch with those who indicated that they wished to engage with the next stage of the survivor engagement process. This will involve direct interviews with people making the allegations. “To date, circa 220 people have registered their interest in the survivor engagement process,” the department spokesperson said.

The scoping inquiry team is working to a November deadline for submission of its report to the Minister for Education Norma Foley. Its remit is to examine historical sexual abuse in day and boarding schools run by religious orders, but is not limited to private fee-paying schools. As its work is ongoing, the spokesperson said, “it would be inappropriate at this point in the scoping inquiry’s work to comment on any recommendations that may be in its report”.