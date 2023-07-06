Drugs, cash seized in pre-planned Garda raid in Ballyfermot

Gardaí seized cocaine valued at €525,000 and €30,000 in cash during a search at a house in west Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí have arrested a man after a search of a house in west Dublin yielded cocaine valued at €525,000 and €30,000 in cash which gardaí believe is connected to the drugs trade.

The seizure was made during a pre-planned operation in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, on Wednesday evening.

Det Supt Paul Murphy said the intelligence-led operation was “a continuation of local gardaí's efforts to tackle serious and organised crime gangs whom are supplying controlled drugs to our local communities”, adding the investigation into the seizure was ongoing.

The seizure was part of Operation Tara, which is a national operation targeting the drugs trade - including small and medium-sized dealers - aimed at degrading the capacity of drugs gangs.

While the operation has also resulted in significant seizures after targeting gangs operating nationally and internationally, many of the groups targeted are emerging local gangs.

The search operation in Ballyfermot was carried out at about 5pm and was led by gardaí from the local drugs unit as well as detectives from Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda station.

While the drugs seized have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland, gardaí believe the consignment is cocaine. The man in his early 20s detained was being held at a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.