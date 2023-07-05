Gardaí seal off Dublin apartment after body of man (40s) found

Gardaí have sealed off an apartment in Ashtown, Dublin, after the body of man was found. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí have sealed off an apartment in Ashtown, Dublin, after the body of man was discovered at the property.

Detectives are awaiting the results of a postmortem on the remains.

“The body of the deceased has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue where a postmortem examination will be conducted by the State Pathologist,” Garda Headquarters in Dublin’s Phoenix Park said.

The dead man, who was in his 40s, was found on Tuesday afternoon, and his death is being treated as “unexplained” pending the postmortem results, which should indicate whether he met with foul play.

READ MORE

Gardaí said they were “investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death”.

The property remained sealed off on Wednesday for a technical examination in the event it is determined foul play was a factor.