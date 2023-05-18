Motorcyclist jailed for mowing down garda on Elton John checkpoint duty in Cork

A motorcyclist has been jailed after he admitted mowing down a garda on checkpoint duty at an Elton John concert and catapulting him some 4m in the air.

Judge Catherine Staines told Blake Sheridan (31) of Annesgrove, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork that it was “extremely important that members of the public adhere to commands made on the road” by gardaí as she sentenced him to three years in jail with 18 months suspended.

Sheridan had pleaded guilty to endangerment by recklessly or intentionally driving his motorbike at Garda Kieran Crowley, causing him substantial risk of death or serious injury on Centre Park Road, Cork on July 1st, 2022, contrary to Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sgt Ciaran Kelleher told Cork Circuit Criminal Court that on July 1st last, Elton John was performing a concert at Pairc Uí Chaoimh. Gardaí had set up a number of traffic cordons to facilitate the large number of pedestrians in the area.

He said Sheridan entered the cordoned area on his motorbike and two gardaí attempted to stop him.

Subsequently, Garda Kieran Crowley who was on duty at the top of Centre Park Road, received a radio call that Sheridan was heading in his direction on his powerful bike.

Garda Crowley was fully attired in garda uniform and was wearing a high visibility jacket. He stood out and raised his arm, clearly indicating for Sheridan to stop. Sheridan failed to halt, forcing Garda Crowley to jump out his path, only for him to be still struck by the motorbike.

“[Garda Crowley] travelled 15 feet [4m] into the air, before colliding heavily on to the roadway. Concertgoers came to his immediate assistance. He sat on the side of the road but was visibly disoriented, as well as being bruised and scraped,” said Sgt Kelleher.

Sheridan sped from the scene on his motorbike and made good his escape. Gardaí tracked down CCTV footage of him at O’Reilly’s garage in Blackpool where he used his bank card and, when interviewed by detectives, he made full admissions and co-operated fully.

Defence barrister, John Devlin BL said that while it was an extremely serious matter it was not Sheridan’s intention to collide with the garda. He suggested that when Garda Crowley decided to move in one direction, Sheridan moved in the same direction in his attempted avoidance.

He said that the Sheridan had travelled from Mallow, where he was working, driving plant machinery on a building site, to meet his girlfriend in the vicinity of the concert at Pairc Uí Chaoimh. When he saw gardaí, he panicked as he had no insurance on his motorbike and took off at speed.

“He is very sorry for what happened” said Mr Devlin, adding that his client had written a letter of apology. He pointed out that his client had entered a signed plea of guilty which obviated the need for a book of evidence and spared Garda Crowley from having to testify in a trial.

Judge Stains said that she believed the appropriate sentence was one of three years, but she suspended the final 18 months of it on condition that he Sheridan be of good behaviour and keep the peace. She also disqualified him from driving for a period of four years.