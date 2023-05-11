Two men charged over Drogheda armed robbery

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested by gardaí the day after the alleged robbery. Photograph: iStock

Two men have been charged by gardaí over a recent armed robbery of a business in Drogheda, Co Louth, and are due to appear before a hearing of the District Court this morning.

It is believed one man entered a business armed with what appeared to be a knife and left with a sum of cash after threatening staff.

The robbery took place on Tuesday evening in the Co Louth town. No one was injured during the incident.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were later arrested by gardaí the following day.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed gardaí had charged the pair, who are now due to appear before Drogheda District Court on Thursday morning.