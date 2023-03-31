Crime & Law

Four arrested after disturbance involving masked men at Co Down shopping centre

The four men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE

Officers responded following reports of the incident at the Circular Road area of Newtownards. Photograph: Paul McErlane

Fri Mar 31 2023 - 20:14

The PSNI have arrested four men after a disturbance involving masked men at a shopping centre in Co Down.

Officers responded following reports of the incident at the Circular Road area of Newtownards.

PSNI Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “Police received reports that a man had been assaulted by a number of masked men in the shopping centre around 3.30pm.

“It was also reported that they then left the area in a BMW vehicle.

“Within five minutes of receiving the initial report, officers were in pursuit and located the car and four occupants in the Kemp Stones Road area just after 3.35pm.”

The four men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault and public order offences. They remain in custody as police continue their investigations.

“We are grateful to the members of the public who reported this incident to police,” Supt McDowell said.

“Community support is invaluable to the robust policing operation which we have implemented to conduct our investigations and deter further criminality.

“We will continue to maintain a presence in the area through high-visibility patrols by our neighbourhood and local policing teams, along with the specialist expertise of our armed response units and tactical support group officers.”

