Cannabis worth estimated €1.36 million seized

Revenue officers seized approximately 67.5kgs of herbal cannabis in the Dublin and Meath areas.

An estimated €1.36 million worth of cannabis has been seized at locations in Dublin and Meath during a joint operation by gardaí and customs officers on Friday.

The operation resulted in the discovery of about 67.5 kgs of herbal cannabis and the arrest of two men aged 45 and 39.

A spokeswoman for Revenue described the large drug seizure as the result of an “intelligence-led operation”, which included customs officers.

Gardaí from the national drug and organised crime bureau, as well as drugs units in Meath, and Coolock and Raheny in north Dublin also took part in the operation.

READ MORE

A Garda spokeswoman said the two men arrested were being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act in a north Dublin Garda station.

The estimated value of the cannabis seized was €1.36 million, pending further more detailed analysis.