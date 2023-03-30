Appeal for information after death of man following altercation in Dublin city centre

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with the investigation has been asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station.

Two men have been arrested following an altercation that led to the death of a man in Dublin in the early hours of last Friday.

Gardaí described the altercation as a “public order incident” involving several men. It occurred in the Coppinger Row, South William Street area between 1.15am and 2.30am.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the area at that time and witnessed an altercation between several men to contact them.

One of the men involved in the altercation later died at his residence as a result of injuries he sustained. He was aged in his early 30s.

READ MORE

A postmortem examination has been conducted, but gardaí said the results are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been established at Pearse Street Garda station and an investigation is continuing under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and another in his 30s, were arrested as part of the investigation and were detained at Garda stations in Dublin.

They have since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Anyone who was travelling in the Coppinger Row or South William Street areas between 1.15am and 2.30am who may have camera footage has been asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with the investigation has been asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.