Seven suspected firearms seized in Dublin drug raids

Gardaí seized drugs and suspected firearms in Dublin this week. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Seven suspected firearms and cannabis worth an estimated €300,000 have been seized during five Garda searches in Dublin

A Rolex watch, €12,000 in cash and €8,000 in prize bonds were also seized in searches conducted by gardaí attached to the Crumlin District Drugs unit and Crumlin uniform units between Monday and Wednesday this week.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo further analysis.

The suspected firearms seized will be sent to the Garda ballistics unit for analysis.

READ MORE

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.