Police investigating Natalie McNally murder seize car

Natalie McNally (32) was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, on December 18th. Photograph: PA Wire

Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Northern Ireland have seized a car.

The vehicle was taken from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area for further examination.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers also carried out house-to-house inquiries in the Lisburn area on Saturday.

Ms McNally (32) was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, on December 18th.

READ MORE

Police have made two arrests but no one has been charged.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19th was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on December 21st, also 32, has been released on police bail for further inquiries.

Earlier this week detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Officers have said they do not think there is a risk to other women in the area.

On Friday officers searched a number of areas close to Silverwood Green. They also went to a business property in the Armagh and Craigavon area.

On Saturday Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, leading the investigation, said officers will revisit the murder scene on Sunday in a bid to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“Tomorrow our officers will be revisiting the scene. We will be speaking with motorists and pedestrians in a determined attempt to jog memories.”

Mr McGuinness repeated his appeal for help identifying a man seen arriving at and leaving the street where Ms McNally lived, on the night of the murder.

“We have released CCTV footage for all to see, and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing,” he said.

Police said earlier that they believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder.

A silent vigil for Ms McNally, at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, was held on Thursday, attended by her three brothers.

Her brother Declan McNally told those at the vigil: “Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls.

“And everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie.” – PA