Driver dies after bus carrying around 20 passengers crashes in Westmeath

A bus driver died after his vehicle left the road and hit a ditch in Co Westmeath on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in the townland of Killogeenaghan, Moate, at around 5.30pm.

The man (55) was seriously injured in the collision. He was taken from the scene to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, but later died.

According to gardaí, there were around 20 passengers on the bus at the time. Some were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE

A post mortem on the driver will take place in due course. The road was closed on Wednesday evening, and local diversions put in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will examine the scene on Thursday morning.

Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users with video or dash-cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.