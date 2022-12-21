Murder investigation after pregnant woman stabbed in Co Armagh

Police tape outside a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, where Natalie McNally (32) was fatally stabbed. Photograph: PA Wire

Police have begun a murder investigation following the death of a pregnant woman who was stabbed to death in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A postmortem examination found that Natalie McNally (32), who 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed a number of times and sustained defensive injuries.

Her body was discovered at her home in the Silverwood Green area of the town on Monday night.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell described her death as a double tragedy.

READ MORE

“She was murdered at her home in the Silverwood Green area of the town, and evidence now suggests that she was murdered on the night of Sunday, December 18th,” he said.

“Officers were called to the property along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly Natalie was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is distressing to add that Natalie was in fact 15-weeks pregnant. This fatal attack, which happened in her own home, has therefore resulted in a double tragedy, the death of a mother to be, along with her unborn baby.”

Mr Caldwell described Ms McNally as “much loved by her devoted parents and family”.

“My thoughts are with them at this time,” he said. “Her death has left family and friends devastated, and the local community in shock.

“What should have been a happy time in the run-up to Christmas has changed to unimaginable grief and heartache. I am asking anyone with information about this murder to please come forward.

“In particular, I am appealing to motorists who were travelling on the Kiln Road, Lurgan on Sunday December 18, between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, and who may have captured dash-cam footage of this journey.

“Please contact detectives on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A man in his 30s was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and later released on bail.