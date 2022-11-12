Man held at knifepoint during armed robbery in Cork city

The incident took place at approximately 1.50pm, when a man entered a business on South Douglas Road armed with a knife. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Cork city on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place at about 1.50pm on Friday, when a man entered a business on South Douglas Road armed with a knife.

The man demanded money, held a male customer at knifepoint and threatened members of staff.

The man left the premises with a substantial sum of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

Gardaí are seeking assistance from anyone who was in the South Douglas Road area on Friday between 1.30pm and 2.30pm and who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information can contact Anglesea Street Garda station at 021-4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.