Victim named in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim attack

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have named a man who was killed in an attack in Co Antrim as Ryan MacNab.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of the 31-year-old.

Mr MacNab, from north Belfast, died on Friday evening in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey after what the PSNI described as a serious assault.

Detectives said the PSNI received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area.

Despite received medical treatment, Mr MacNab died from his injuries at the scene.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Detective chief inspector Anthony Kelly reiterated the police appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

He said: “I am continuing to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22.

“I will add that we are aware of footage from the scene circulating and would ask people not to share this out of respect for the family.” — Press Association