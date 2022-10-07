Man (37) charged over fatal stabbing at Tralee cemetery

A 37-year-old man is due to appear in court on Friday morning in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 43 year-old father of seven who died after being attacked while attending a funeral in Co Kerry earlier this week.

The man who was arrested at Cork University Hospital early on Thursday morning is due to appear at Kenmare District Court to be charged in connection with the fatal assault of Thomas Dooley (43) from Killarney.

Mr Dooley was fatally injured when a group of five or six men attacked him with slash hooks and machetes at New Rath Cemetery at Rathass in Tralee on Wednesday. His wife Siobhan was also injured when she tried to intervene and protect him from his assailants.

Mr Dooley was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was rushed the short distance to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead a short time later and his wife was also taken to hospital where she continues to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE

The Dooleys, who are from Killarney, had been attending the burial in Rath Cemetery of mother of five, Bridget O’Brien (48) who had died last Sunday and they had joined with mourners in the cemetery after earlier attending the requiem mass at St John’s Church, Tralee.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Tralee are Friday morning continuing to question a 41-year old man arrested in Cork city on Thursday afternoon about the killing of Mr Dooley. The man, who is from Cork city, was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows the Garda detain suspects for 24 hours.