Gardaí investigate after baby girl critically injured in Co Louth

Few details have been released but gardaí in Drogheda are investigating and the baby is said to be in a critical condition. Photograph: Alan Betson

A newborn baby girl is in a critical condition in a Dublin hospital after being injured in an incident in Co Louth. Gardaí are investigating how the girl, who is less than three months old, sustained her injuries.

While the investigation by gardaí based in Drogheda Garda station is still in its early stages, one line of inquiry was that the baby had not been injured accidentally. However, sources stressed the full facts around how the girl was injured were still under investigation.

The child was being treated on Thursday at Temple Street children’s hospital in Dublin’s north inner city after being admitted on Tuesday.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters said in a statement that gardaí in Drogheda were “investigating all the circumstances which led to an infant being admitted” to hospital.

“The infant is currently in a critical condition. No further information is available at this time,” the statement added.