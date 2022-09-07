Three held as speed boats, scooters and scramblers seized in garda drug raid

The seizure was made during a Garda raid on a premises on the north side of Dublin.

Ronan McGreevy

Drugs worth some €681,000 along with twelve scrambler motorbikes, three electric scooters and two speed boats have been seized by gardaí.

The haul included suspected cannabis herb worth €652,000 and suspected cannabis resin with a value of €25,000 and a suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000.

The seizure was made during a raid on a premises on the north side of Dublin. The search was conducted as part of a planned operation which targets the sale and supply of drugs, as well as anti-social behaviour, which is north-central Dublin.

Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda station where they were held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seizure forms part of operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was started by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last year.

The focus of operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels involved in the importation and sale of illegal drugs.