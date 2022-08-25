Gardaí investigating after car stolen from outside home with young baby in back

The incident happened on St Attracta Road on Sunday evening. Photograph: Frank Miller / The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen from outside a house in Cabra - with a young baby in a car seat.

It’s understood the incident happened on St Attracta Road on Sunday evening. The child was found a short time afterwards and was unharmed.

“Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a vehicle that occurred on St Attracta Road, Dublin 7, shortly after 7pm on Sunday 21st August 2022. An infant passenger that was in the vehicle at the time was found shortly after uninjured,” they said in a statement.

“No arrests have been made, however Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry. Investigations are ongoing.”

More to follow.