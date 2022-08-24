Gardaí hopeful of early arrests after fatal attack on Dylan McCarthy

Dylan McCarthy: he died after an altercation having travelled to Co Kildare as part of a celebration after the birth of a baby

Gardaí investigating the killing of Dylan McCarthy last weekend in Co Kildare were hopeful of making early arrests as the investigation into the case was progressing well. Detectives believe footage from several CCTV cameras and also witness statements will help them prove who carried out the attack.

However, while gardaí have nominated suspects after Mr McCarthy and his father were beaten by several men, efforts to determine the precise role of each attacker and who inflicted the most serious injuries are likely to prove complex.

Mr McCarthy’s death notice on Wednesday said he had “tragically” died, adding his passing was “very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Eamonn and Marita, his partner Aoife Talty, his sister Orla” as well as all of his family, neighbours and a “large circle of friends”.

Funeral arrangements had not been set by Wednesday evening, though the service was expected to take place at Kilmallock Church, Co Limerick,, when the remains were released to the family.

Mr McCarthy, of Ardvullen, Kilmallock, had travelled to Co Kildare as part of a celebration after the birth of a baby. However, when some of his party were socialising in Monasterevin on Saturday night into Sunday morning a row broke out in the pub. It spilled over on to the street outside, where Mr McCarthy and his father sustained head injuries after a group attack on them. Those responsible are believed to be from the local area, and gardaí are confident they have established their identities.

Mr McCarthy was unresponsive at the scene on Dublin Street when gardaí and paramedics arrived. He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin. However, efforts to save his life were not successful. He never regained consciousness, and was pronounced dead in hospital on Monday.

His father, who is in his 50s, was initially taken by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital, Co Laois, but was later transferred to University Hospital Tallaght.

There were a large number of people in The Bellyard Bar on Dublin Street when the dispute between Mr McCarthy’s group and another group began. Gardaí believe others present and staff can offer vital information about the case. When the incident spilled over onto the street outside and then escalated sharply with the attack on the McCarthys, other bystanders also witnessed the violence.

Gardaí were still awaiting the results of a postmortem to determine the course of their investigation, specifically if it should be upgraded to a murder inquiry. However, as Mr McCarthy was knocked unconscious and fell to he ground pathology opinion will be required to determine if the head injury that proved fatal was as a result of the blows he sustained or his fall.