Further 61 speed cameras to come into operation from next Tuesday

Sixty-one new speed cameras will come into use on Tuesday, bringing the number nationwide to almost 1,400.

The cameras will be in 23 counties. Twenty per cent are on motorways or local roads, 49 per cent are on regional routes and 31 per cent on national routes.

An Garda Síochána have published the GPS navigation co-ordinates on their website, which you can view here. The new speed cameras will be added to their interactive map of locations on Tuesday, when the cameras go live. It brings to 1,373 the number of speed cameras on Irish roads since they were introduced in 2010.

[ Interactive map of speed camera locations ]

New locations were selected following an analysis of collated Garda data acquired from fatal, serious and minor road traffic collisions and from consideration given to areas of concern highlighted by communities through Garda engagement.

There has been a marked increase in road fatalities this year with 89 to date, an increase of 28 over the same time 2021 and 13 on 2019, the last year before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Supt Thomas Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said the priority will ensure that a “vast majority of people who use the roads responsibly are not put in danger by a minority of reckless drivers who continue to drive at excessive speed”.

“The deployment of safety cameras has been proven to save lives. I call on every road user to play their part to make the roads safer for all.”

Since 2010 speed cameras have been responsible for 2.2 million speeding tickets which have been issued by An Garda Síochána and GoSafe, the private company that operates the system. GoSafe are contracted to provide 7,500 speed enforcements per month as directed by An Garda Síochána.

Road deaths decreased from 415 in 2000 to a record low of 137 in 2021.