Employers urged to manage risks for workers required to view sensitive images

Employers need to manage the risk of psychological harm that workers required to view sensitive content are exposed to and provide appropriate supports, according to guidelines issued by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and State Claims Agency (SCA).

The recommendations are intended to help employers ensure they are meeting their obligations under legislation that requires them to “manage and conduct work activities to ensure the health and safety of employees”.

The agencies suggest that a growing number of workers are required in the course of their work to view violent and sexually explicit photographs and videos, sometimes involving children, or other graphic material. Potential health impacts on the workers involved can be severe and include emotional stress, anxiety, depression and insomnia.

In addition to those employed by technology firms to monitor social media posts, others potentially impacted include people working on criminal investigations and in legal and medical professions.

Cases taken

Both organisations say the impact of such work has been brought to their attention and the SCA confirmed that a number of cases have been taken against the State in relation to the issue by public sector workers.

Employers in the public and private sectors need to carry out risk assessments and take appropriate measures in order to protect the health of employees and limit the potential for exposure to personal injury cases, the organisations say.

They recommend that technical measures, such as the blurring of images, should be considered where appropriate, while recruitment processes should include assessments of suitability for the nature of the work involved. Workloads should be managed so as to prevent over exposure, they say, with ongoing supports and monitoring of staff well-being also recommended.

“Exposure to sensitive content can significantly impair the psychological health, safety and wellbeing of those exposed,” said Patricia Murray, senior work and organisational psychologist at the HSA.

Consultation

“Managing this issue helps to mitigate incidents and absences, ill-health and related claims arising in the future. A template for risk assessment is available within the guidance and should be carried out - as always - in consultation with employees.”

HSA assistant chief executive Adrienne Duff said the effects of exposure to these materials can often be difficult to anticipate and can vary from one employee to another.

“We urge employers, and those who control workplaces, to use this guidance to assist in identifying the pertinent specific hazards, such as sensitive content involves and assess the risk presented by these hazards,” she said.