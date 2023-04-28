Five people died in work-related incidents in first quarter of year

In the first three months of 2023, there were 2,162 cases of work-related illness or injury reported in Ireland, an increase of 3% on the same period in 2022.

Five people died in work-related incidents in Ireland during the first three months of the year, with more than 2,000 injured or made ill, according to the latest figures from the Health and Safety Authority.

Representatives of the Government, the trade union movement and employers’ organisations will gather at an event in Dublin’ Garden of Remembrance on Friday morning to mark Workers’ Memorial Day, an international event intended to raise awareness of workplace safety and remember all those who have died or suffered injury or illness as a result of their work.

Farming is consistently among the occupations with the highest incidence of fatalities or injury in Ireland. Over the course of 2022, 12 of 27 workplace fatalities across Ireland involved members of the farming community. Of the 27, 10 were employees, 13 were self-employed and three were non-workers.

The figure for last year brought the total number of people killed in work-related incidents during the 10 year-year period between 2013 and 2022 to 461.

READ MORE

The number of fatalities in 2022 was the lowest since records began 30 years ago but workplace safety remains a major issue with the number of incidents currently on the rise. In the first three months of 2023, there were 2,162 cases of work-related illness or injury reported in Ireland, an increase of 2.95 per cent on the 2,100 reported incidents during the same period in 2022.

“While this is a reduction from 38 deaths in 2021, even one death in the workplace is one too many,” said Minister of State for Business, Employment Affairs and Retail Business Neale Richmond. “It is incumbent on all employers and employees to make health and safety a top priority in their organisation. There can be no complacency when it comes to preventing work-related deaths, injuries, or illnesses.”

Irish Congress of Trade Unions General Secretary Owen Reidy says the issue of workplace fatalities and injuries is something that can be effectively addressed through better communication and procedures.

“Part of the tragedy of these losses is that we actually know how to stop workplace fatalities and injuries,” he said “The evidence is there. It involves workers and managers cooperating to create safe systems of work, to assess hazards and to reduce risks.”

Older workers are disproportionately represented in the figures, something the HSA identifies as a particular issue given the growing age profile of the country’s workforce.

“As Ireland’s labour force is ageing, we must all look to our workplace practices, and ensure that health and safety is being prioritised across all workforce age groups,” says Mark Cullen, interim chief executive officer of the HSA.

“We’re urging employers and their workers this Workers’ Memorial Day to think about the task you’re asking others to carry out, or that you are about to undertake. Complete a risk assessment and make sure the right precautions are in place and nobody is putting themselves or others in danger.”

Information across on workplace safety and on Workers’ Memorial day is available at HSA.ie.