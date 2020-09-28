Visitors to Ireland increased almost 60% last month

The number of overseas visitors to Ireland increased by almost 60 per cent last month compared to July, the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

August saw 362,600 overseas arrivals and 328,200 overseas departures. These compare with 227,300 arrivals and 275,400 departures in the previous month, increases of 59.5 per cent and 19.2 per cent respectively.

Nevertheless, overseas travel in August remained dramatically lower than in August 2019, when there were 2,256,500 arrivals and 2,191,900 departures, representing falls of 83.9 per cent and 85 per cent respectively.

Of the 362,600 persons arriving in Ireland in August, 311,600 (85.9 per cent) arrived by air and 51,000 (14.1 per cent) arrived by sea.

Of the 328,200 persons departing Ireland, 275,500 (83.9 per cent) departed by air and 52,700 (16.1 per cent) departed by sea.

Of those arriving in Ireland, 112,600 (31.1 per cent) came by cross-channel routes, 228,700 (63.1 per cent) by continental routes, 11,600 (3.2 per cent) by transatlantic routes and 9,700 (2.7 per cent) by other overseas routes.

The corresponding figures for those departing Ireland were 125,400 (38.2 per cent), 186,000 (56.7 per cent), 7,800 (2.4 per cent) and 9,000 (2.8 per cent) respectively.

The most important staging countries for persons travelling overseas to Ireland were Great Britain (112,600), Spain (33,600) and Poland (31,700).

The most important staging countries for persons travelling overseas from Ireland were Great Britain (125,400), Poland (23,900) and Italy (23,300).

For the year-to-date (January-August), 3,776,600 persons arrived in Ireland from overseas and 3,776,900 persons departed. These represent decreases of 72.7 per cent and 72.8 per cent respectively compared to the same period in 2019.

CSO statistician Gregg Patrick said the statistics for August show “a very substantial increase” in overseas travel compared to the preceding month.

“When we look at the year-to-date picture, the statistics show 3.8 million overseas passengers travelled to and from Ireland,” he said.

“This compares to almost 14 million overseas passengers in the same period on 2019, a decrease of almost 73 per cent. This illustrates the continuing and dramatic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international travel to and from Ireland.”