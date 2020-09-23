Hostelworld chief financial officer TJ Kelly to step down

Hostel booking company Hostelworld said its chief financial officer TJ Kelly is stepping down from the company, taking up a position with Origin Enterprises.

Mr Kelly is set to leave the company by March 1st 2021, moving to the agribusiness company to become chief financial officer. Hostelworld has already lined up hi replacement as part of a succession planning exercise carried out this year, with current group financial controller Caroline Sherry to step into the role.

“TJ has been a dedicated and professional colleague, has made a significant contribution to Hostelworld since taking up the role of CFO in 2018 and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” said Hostelworld chief executive Gary Morrison. “I am delighted that Caroline is becoming our new chief financial officer. She has made a huge contribution to the finance team at Hostelworld and brings exceptional experience having worked for global consumer and financial services companies.”

Ms Sherry joined Hostelworld Group in November 2019 from Glanbia’s Performance Nutrition division where she was director of financial planning and analysis. She has also held a number of strategic and commercial finance roles at Ulster Bank Group, and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

Ms Sherry and Mr Kelly will work closely in the coming months to ensure an orderly transition of the role.