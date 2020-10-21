Dublin Airport’s anti-Covid measures win industry accreditation

Dublin Airport anti-Covid-19 measures have received accreditation from a global industry body.

Airports Council International (ACI) has formally recognised the Irish gateway’s steps to combat the spread of the virus by making it a member of the organisation’s Airport Health Programme.

ACI World and ACI Europe’s accreditation programme independently assesses health measures adopted by airports to prevent to spread of the virus and measures their compliance with new industry health and safety standards.

ACI director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira confirmed that Dublin Airport was operating in line with health measures set out in the council’s restart and recovery guidelines, International Civil Aviation Organistion recommendations and industry best practice.

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said the ACI accreditation was “a significant validation” of the airport’s recent work in health safety.