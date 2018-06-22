Air travel just got better

Swissport opens Aspire lounge at Cork Airport

Ireland’s first Aspire business lounge opened last week at Cork Airport. Operated by Swissport, the lounge, which has capacity for more than 80 guests, is open to all travellers, irrespective of airline or class of travel, and is the 31st Aspire Lounge to open globally. The new space is also accessible to Priority Pass, Diners Club and DragonPass cardholders, along with guests of certain airlines.

Facilities include tableside charging and, above all, a comfortable, relaxing environment. Passengers can pre-book at executivelounges.com/aspire for €24.99 or pay €28 on the day at the lounge. Aspire lounges are located in airports around the globe, including Amsterdam Schiphol, London Heathrow, Calgary and Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta airports.

Aer Lingus Regional to increase capacity

Aer Lingus Regional says more than 735,000 seats will be available across 20 routes for this winter with its Dublin to Kerry route increasing by 30 per cent on the back of greater capacity thanks to a larger aircraft. Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, will have flights from Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Donegal and Kerry. The airline will also operate to Newquay, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Air Canada improvements

Air Canada is introducing international satellite connectivity across its international network. “Air Canada customers on international wide-body flights will have access to the fastest internet service available on any Canadian carrier,” said Benjamin Smith of Air Canada.

United Polaris lounge

Passengers travelling on United business class services will get to enjoy the new Polaris Lounge at Newark. The airline’s international premium cabin travel experience enables travellers to relax and dine before their flights. The lounge seats 455 passengers, with private daybeds, showers, valet service and private dining.