Software company Enterpryze to create 100 jobs in Dublin

Enterpryze, a software company founded by Irish IT veteran Morgan Browne, is to create 100 jobs in Dublin over the next two years.

The company, which is headquartered in Cherrywood, said the new jobs include positions in customer support, sales and client management.

Enterpryze, whose primary markets to date have been in southeast Asia, is behind a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for SMEs. The company is now making its platform available to businesses across Ireland and Britain.

A spin-off company from Milner Browne (formerly the IIS Group), Enterpryze offers a solution built on SAP Business One – the world’s most popular ERP platform.

Some of the new roles were initially announced as part of a major expansion by the company in 2016 but were not filled at that time, due largely to it moving its business to the cloud.

The business had a launch in Singapore in 2018 and quickly built a presence across Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. It also has offices in Zimbabwe, Dubai, England, Colombia, and Poland and claims more than 15,000 users in 30 countries.

“We have entered an age where people operate everything and anything on the go, including business management. Enterpryze makes mobile business-management easier, and we are continuing to pave the way for innovative technology that enables SMEs to succeed,” said Mr Browne, who is chief executive of Enterpryze.

Mr Browne is an industry veteran and former EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist who acquired Milner Browne in 2008. He transformed that company from a reseller business into a solutions-focused one using SAP technology as the platform.