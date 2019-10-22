Molex to close Irish subsidiary in Shannon with loss of 500 jobs

US multinational Molex is to close its Irish subsidiary in Shannon with the loss of up to 500 jobs in a major blow to the region.

The company, one of the largest employers in the south west, manufactures electronic components for a range of industries.

It relies heavily on international sales and particularly on US trade with China, which is currently the subject of a damaging trade war and punitive tariffs.

The Illinois-based group said that following a review of the product lines manufactured at its Irish facility it had made the decision to close the plant by the end of 2020. The closure will take place in a series of phases, starting early next year.

The company said the majority of products made at its Shannon plant had “insufficient financial returns and growth potential”.

“Therefore, these products will either be exited or divested, with any remaining products transferred to other Molex facilities,” it said in a statement to staff this afternoon.

“The impact of this decision will regrettably result in the closure of the facility impacting up to 500 employees,” the company said.

“Announcing our intention to close this facility is very difficult due to its impact on our employees, and the deep ties Molex has with the region and its people having operated in Shannon since 1971,” it said.

The company said the decision in no way reflects on its Shannon employees, who have made an invaluable contribution to our business over many years.

Shannon was Molex’s first European facility. Molex was acquired six years ago by US conglomerate Koch Industries for $7.2 billion.

About one-third of the company’s revenue is understood to come from sales to China.

Parent company Koch Industries recently highlighted the damaging impact tariffs could have on the company.

“Molex must now pay significant additional tariffs on US imports from China, as well as any products it exports to China from the US,” it said. “Those costs must be passed on to the consumers who buy new smart phones, vehicles, appliances or rely on advanced medical equipment.” The group has been laying off employees at various locations in the US.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys said she was bitterly disappointed by the news. “ My immediate thoughts are with the workers and their families at what is a very difficult time for them and for the wider Shannon area,” she said.

Minister Humphreys said she has spoken with the company’s global chief executive who had expressed his deep regret at the decision, particularly given the firm’s long history in Shannon and the role its workers there have had in its success.

“He unfortunately made clear that, while the decision was made very reluctantly, it is irreversible,” she said, and “explained it was a global decision made on the basis that 75 per cent of the product they manufacture in the Shannon plant is at end of life.”