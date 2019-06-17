Fintech company to invest £5.5m in delivery centre in Belfast

A UK-headquartered fintech company is to invest nearly £5.5 million (€6m) to establish a new delivery centre in Belfast which is expected to create 80 jobs.

Futrli, which was founded by Hannah Dawson in 2014 as a result of her experience as a small business owner, provides a financial forecasting and reporting platform for SMEs.

It currently provides software as a service (SaaS) products to more than 1,200 accountancy firms and 45,000 small firms globally, and also has offices in Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne.

The company has rolled out a new Futrli Platform which has been designed to help small firms “manage the business of doing business” by employing artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Ms Dawson, CEO of Futrli, said she was looking forward to expanding her growing business to Belfast.

Futrli’s Belfast centre will predominately create operations and software engineering jobs to help deliver the first phase of the company’s new platform, and subsequently play a key role in supporting its expansion.

Invest NI is backing the inward investment project with £440,000 of financial support.