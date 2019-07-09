EU’s highest court asked to invalidate Facebook’s transatlantic data channel

The State’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has asked Europe’s highest court to invalidate Facebook’s main transatlantic data transmission channel because it allegedly enables illegal US spying on EU citizens.

In oral submissions on Tuesday morning at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), all other parties opposed such a move but for different reasons.

The case has its roots in a complaint filed by Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems with the Irish DPC in 2013.

This hearing, based on a referral from the High Court, is the second time the CJEU has been asked to provide guidance on Ireland’s regulation of the US social media company’s EU subsidiary in Dublin.

Effects

Counsel for Mr Schrems insisted the court force the DPC to make a finding, after six years, on Facebook data transfers. Meanwhile counsel for Facebook, the US federal government and tech industry groups warned the court that invalidating the main legal instrument used for Facebook’s EU-US data transmissions - so-called “standard contractual clauses” (SCCs) – would have huge knock-on effects for European businesses and citizens.

Michael Collins, SC for the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), asked the court to invalidate SCCs because US intelligence data collection policies were at odds with EU citizens’ privacy rights.

Allowing EU citizens’ data to be transferred to a regime with lower privacy standards is not permitted under EU rules. Mr Collins said US national security law amounted to a “critical obstruction” to citizens finding out that their data had been collected illegally or seeking a remedy to any such unlawful collection. Such a regime, he said, would be unlawful if operating in the EU.

“Facebook’s position is that some lower level of protection is permissible,” he said, “but none of the parties articulate what that lower level is supposed to be.”

Paul Gallagher, SC, for Facebook, said the US social media company welcomed the EU’s global lead on data protection but urged the court to strike a balance between data protection and trade concerns.

He cited a Facebook-commissioned study which said invalidating SCCs – used daily by countless European companies, institutions and citizens in online transactions – would have a “prohibitive effect on EU service imports to the US”, dropping by between 16 and 24 per cent per annually.

Solution

Eoin McCullough, SC, for Max Schrems, said his client did not agree with the “radical solution” proposed by the DPC to invalidate SCCs.

“The solution is not to have the court invalidate SCCs but for the DPC to enforce them,” he said, saying the Irish regulator – after six years on the case – had a duty to vindicate and protect rights enshrined in the European Charter of Fundamental Rights and GDPR data protection rules.

Mr McCullough was critical of broad US intelligence agency data protection rules which, he said, enabled widespread spying on any European citizen, entity, corporation or government.

“In principle, information about this case would fall within its definition,” he said The potential profiling and targeting of EU citizens by US intelligence was growing exponentially, he claimed, and could have “enormous, chilling effects” for fundamental rights such as freedom of expression.

The current “Privacy Shield” data protection regime agreed between the US and the EU was, he argued, was as ineffective as its “Safe Harbor” predecessor – struck down by the CJEU in its 2015 Schrems-Facebook ruling.

“For this reason,” he said, “this court should find that Privacy Shield is invalid.”

This case has returned to the CJEU for a second time because, after its 2015 ruling striking out Safe Harbor rules, it emerged that Facebook was not as reliant on this channel for its business model as on SCCs.

The current case was taken by the Data Protection Commissioner at the High Court, which sought clarification from CJEU on legal points.

Eileen Barrington, SC, representing the US government, said the US government’s presence at the Luxembourg court underlined Washington’s commitment to a high level of privacy and data rotection and its determination to provide information about US law and intelligence practices to Europe’s highest legal body.

US intelligence collection of non-US citizens’ data, she said, had been “mischaracterised” by various parties. It was not “mass, indiscriminate or generalised” but targeted, she said, with data carefully filtered and screened before it was “ingested” into intelligence servers for processing by the National Security Agency (NSA).

Even if screening represented an interference with EU data protection rights, she said, it was “a minimal one that can be justified by the national security interest in any proportionality analysis”.

She argued that, in general, EU member state intelligence services, like those in the US, were not obliged to inform citizens they had been placed under intelligence surveillance for national security purposes.

Limits

“The fundamental problem in our submission with DPC case . . . is that it fails to take any adequate account of the national security context,” she said. “The case seems to be based on a fallacy, as the DPC seems to forget that the EU data protection regime exempts national security processing.”

The US had not just introduced self-imposed limits on data inputs after revelations by whistleblower Edward Snowden, she said, it had also put in place administrative measures across the federal government to regulate data processing.

Putting in place and publicising these measures, she said, were “unusual if not unique” in the foreign intelligence community.

Mr Collins, for the DPC, disputed US claims of transparency and accused it of being disingenuous in its written answers to questions asked by the court.

An ombudsman set up for any transatlantic data disputes was not an independent instance, he said, but operated inside the Department of State.

Eoin McCullough for Schrems agreed that US answers to the court were “seriously misleading”. A citizen request under freedom of information (FoI) legislation for information on data processed, which the US flagged in its answers to the court, could be ignored by intelligence services as they are exempt from the FoI act. Mr McCullough said other safeguards referred to by the US in its submissions did not apply to non-US citizens.

Other contributions were made by counsel for privacy groups as well as member states including France, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and the UK.

None agreed with the DPC that SCCs should be invalidated.

Mr David Fennelly for the State said it recognised the “novel and difficult” issues raised by the DPC in seeking guidance from Luxembourg on data transfers.

But in the Irish State’s view, he said, the only issue of relevance was the legality of SCCs under EU law and not US intelligence practices or wider data transfer questions under Privacy Shield provisions.

Mechanism

He described SCCs as “probably the single most important mechanism” for data transfers between the EU and the rest of the world, likely to become even more important for European companies, public bodies and individuals after Brexit.

Focusing on a third country’s legal regime was a distraction, he said, because it would oblige European citizens to embark on a “theoretical and illusory” pursuit of their rights in non-EU courts.

Instead, he said, “effective protection is to be found ... through the supervisory authorities and courts of the member states”.

Mr Kristof van Quanthem, for the Business Software Alliance representing leading tech companies, said invalidating SCCs would have “serious repercussions” on millions of citizens in every sector ... on existing contracts established in good faith”.

If the court strikes down SCCs, he asked the court to allow existing contracts remain valid until the European Commission adopts alternative measures.