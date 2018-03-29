Enterprise Ireland offers backing for graduate-led start-ups

Enterprise Ireland is to provide funding for early-stage start-ups established by graduates working across a number of technology subsectors, including cloud computing, software-as-a-service, enterprise software, cleantech, gaming, mobile and apps.

Under the organisation’s €500,000 competitive start fund, Enterprise Ireland will provide up to €50,000 in equity funding for a 10 per cent stake in start-ups run by graduates.

Applications for funding open on Tuesday, April 10th, and close two weeks later. In addition to written online applications, companies will be expected to deliver an online video pitch for the judges.

“Entrepreneurship can be embarked upon at different stages of life and there are real opportunities right now in Ireland for graduates to travel the exciting journey of starting a high-potential business. Graduate entrepreneurs can sometimes be overlooked; however, we understand the value in their ideas and their businesses to the start-up ecosystem,” said Sarita Johnston of Enterprise Ireland.

“This competitive start fund call is a kick-start for innovative early stage companies led by graduates to get off the ground while receiving a critical funding boost of up to €50,000,” she added.