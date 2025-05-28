Nominees announced for FAI men and women’s players of the year

The nominees for the 35th Football Association of Ireland (FAI) International Awards have been announced ahead of an event on Friday, June 6th.
Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher have been nominated for men’s player of the year, while Kyra Carusa, Anna Patten and Julie-Ann Russell have been nominated for the women’s player of the year award.
Finn Azaz, Festy Ebosele and Jake O’Brien have been nominated for young men’s player of the year, with Abbie Larkin, Jessie Stapleton and Tyler Toland nominated for the young women’s award.
The winners will be presented with their trophies in the Aviva Stadium ahead of the friendly between Ireland and Senegal.
The performances taken into account are from June 2024 to May 2025.
The full list of awards are listed below:
Senior Men’s International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins, Caoimhin Kelleher
Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Kyra Carusa, Anna Patten, Julie-Ann Russell
Young Men’s International Player of the Year
Finn Azaz, Festy Ebosele, Jake O’Brien
Young Women’s International Player of the Year
Abbie Larkin, Jessie Stapleton, Tyler Toland
International Goal of the Year
Robbie Brady v Finland, Evan Ferguson v Bulgaria, Julie-Ann Russell v France
Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year
Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty, Matt Healy, Andrew Moran
Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Jacob Devaney, Thomas Morely, Freddie Turley
Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Jess Fitzgerald, Katie Keane, Aoife Kelly
Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year
Kyle Fitzgerald, Luke O’Donnell, James Roche
Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Rory Finneran, Ramon Martos, Finn Sherlock
Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Anna Butler, Ella Kelly, Madison McGuane
Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Joe Byrne, Tadgh Prizeman, Niall Sullivan
Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Keelin Comiskey, Ciara Milton, Hailey Twomey
Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year
Maxim Afonin, Josh O’Dwyer, Archie Quinn
Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year
Ava Hallinan (Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone), Ciara Milton (St Leo’s College, Carlow), Hailey Twomey (Eureka Secondary School, Kells)
Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year
Adam Brennan (Hartstown Community School), Alan Kizenga (S. Mac Dara’s Community School, Templeogue), Rhys Knight (Clonkeen College, Blackrock)
Football For All International Player of the Year
Josh Hennessy (Down Syndrome Futsal), Neil Hoey (Amputee), Heather Jameson (Cerebral Palsy)