Nominees announced for FAI men and women’s players of the year

The nominees for the 35th Football Association of Ireland (FAI) International Awards have been announced ahead of an event on Friday, June 6th.

Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher have been nominated for men’s player of the year, while Kyra Carusa, Anna Patten and Julie-Ann Russell have been nominated for the women’s player of the year award.

Finn Azaz, Festy Ebosele and Jake O’Brien have been nominated for young men’s player of the year, with Abbie Larkin, Jessie Stapleton and Tyler Toland nominated for the young women’s award.

The winners will be presented with their trophies in the Aviva Stadium ahead of the friendly between Ireland and Senegal.

The performances taken into account are from June 2024 to May 2025.

The full list of awards are listed below:

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins, Caoimhin Kelleher

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

Kyra Carusa, Anna Patten, Julie-Ann Russell

Young Men’s International Player of the Year

Finn Azaz, Festy Ebosele, Jake O’Brien

Young Women’s International Player of the Year

Abbie Larkin, Jessie Stapleton, Tyler Toland

International Goal of the Year

Robbie Brady v Finland, Evan Ferguson v Bulgaria, Julie-Ann Russell v France

Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year

Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty, Matt Healy, Andrew Moran

Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Jacob Devaney, Thomas Morely, Freddie Turley

Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Jess Fitzgerald, Katie Keane, Aoife Kelly

Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year

Kyle Fitzgerald, Luke O’Donnell, James Roche

Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Rory Finneran, Ramon Martos, Finn Sherlock

Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Anna Butler, Ella Kelly, Madison McGuane

Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year

Joe Byrne, Tadgh Prizeman, Niall Sullivan

Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year

Keelin Comiskey, Ciara Milton, Hailey Twomey

Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year

Maxim Afonin, Josh O’Dwyer, Archie Quinn

Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year

Ava Hallinan (Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone), Ciara Milton (St Leo’s College, Carlow), Hailey Twomey (Eureka Secondary School, Kells)

Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year

Adam Brennan (Hartstown Community School), Alan Kizenga (S. Mac Dara’s Community School, Templeogue), Rhys Knight (Clonkeen College, Blackrock)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Josh Hennessy (Down Syndrome Futsal), Neil Hoey (Amputee), Heather Jameson (Cerebral Palsy)