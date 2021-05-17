Dubin-based proptech company SpaceOS secures €5m in investment

SpaceOS, a Dublin and Warsaw-headquartered property technology company, has raised €5 million in funding.

The latest investment brings to over €8 million the total secured by the company to date. The latest financing was led by New York-based FF Ventures, whose portfolio also includes Klout, Owlet and Indiegogo.

SpaceOS has developed software for the property sector that enables users to manage workspaces.

The company describes its solution as an “operating system for buildings” that allow users to do everything from opening doors via their smartphones to booking parking spaces, registering guests, sending out invoices, and automating on boarding.

Technology

It’s technology manages more than 11 million sq ft of workspace in 80 locations across 19 countries with over 75,000 users on the platform. Its clients includes real estate giants such as Commerz Real and Immofinanz as well as shared office space operators and corporates who want to lease space in their buildings. The company employs about 35 people.

“SpaceOS is becoming an operating system for commercial real estate. We are powering humancentric, smart and connected workplaces, enabling employees to return to work and companies to effectively manage hybrid working,” Marley Fabisiewicz, the company’s co-founder and chief executive.

Founded by Mr Fabisiewicz and Maciej Markowski in 2017, SpaceOS intends to use the new financing to continue development of its technology and to expand into other markets.

Functions

“We have a pretty aggressive product roadmap in terms of helping buildings be smarter and more sustainable and are also keen to expand geographically. The majority of our business currently is in the EU and Britain but we have about 20 per cent coming from the US and Japan, which has become a big market for us recently and where we have Hitachi as an official partner,” added Mr Markowsi, SpaceOS’s chief revenue officer.

SpaceOS has a remote workforce with staff working across a number of countries, including Dublin where a lot of its back office functions are located.

Currently our biggest markets would be Germany, Britain, Poland and Israel. But we’re keen to do more business in Ireland and increase our footprint here and have just hired a new head of people who is based in Dublin to help with that,’ said Mr Markowski.