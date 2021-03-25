Belfast entrepreneur Joseph-Grant invests in Estonian tech start-up

Belfast-based entrepreneur Henry Joseph-Grant has invested in Estonian start-up Gigimot, joining the company as a board advisor. The company connects customers with vetted local on-demand service providers.

The co-founder of Belfast start up Alpha Exploration Co, Mr Joseph-Grant said he initially rebuffed Gigmot’s chief executive Arseni Santashev, as he had only recently relocated to Northern Ireland to launch his new startup and had scaled back on other projects to do so.

“However, he was persistent and I was very impressed with the calibre of the team, which is diverse, mostly female and based in Tallinn, ” he said. “Estonia has many parallels with Northern Ireland in terms of population size, exceptional talent and huge potential, the Gigimot team are a perfect example of this, a highly credible, experienced and compelling team, with a sprinkle of kick-ass alumni from Estonian unicorn Transferwise.”

Mr Joseph-Grant was part of the team that built Just Eat to its $2.44 billion IPO, and has scaled, exited and advised a number of tech startups across the world.

“We’re thrilled Henry has joined us as our advisor and investor,” said Mr Santashev. “We’ve already seen how his experience, strategic approach to product building and growth will accelerate our upcoming product launches, help us expand and become a driving force in the future of work and lifestyle.”