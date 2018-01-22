Belfast-based SureCert raises £400,000 for online recruitment platform

SureCert, a Belfast-based start-up that has developed an online recruitment platform, has secured funding of £400,000 (€452,000) from investors including TechStart NI.

Other backers of the company, which is to launch its Software as a Service (SaaS) platform in March, include Clarendon Fund Managers, which is supporting the firm through its £50 million Co-Fund II, and Ulster University.

SureCert, which is to initially focus on the nursing sector, is a recruitment platform that sources, stores, shares and analyses verified candidate data which enables recruiters to source, process and verify candidates quicker.

The company says its platform is populated with more than 1,100 verified student and graduate nurses.

“Supply and demand issues across the nursing profession have been widely documented, and with workforce concern now the biggest risk facing the National Health Service this is the sector chosen as a launchpad for the product,” said company founder Ian Savage.

“SureCert will not only reduce administration time by sharing the data in a digital format in real time, but it also provides recruiters with a platform to fill positions quicker than ever before whilst carrying out a highly targeted recruitment campaign.”

The company, which is based in The Innovation Centre, Queen’s Road, Belfast, intends to take on a number of staff over the next 12 months as it looks to grow market share.