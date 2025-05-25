Two pedestrians and a cyclist die after road incidents in Wexford, Clare and Meath

The three deaths bring the number of people fatally injured on the State's roads so far this year to 65. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Two pedestrians and a cyclist were fatally injured in separate road traffic incidents in counties Wexford, Clare and Meath on Saturday.

A pedestrian aged in her 20s died after being hit by a car on the R702 road at Curraghgraigue, northwest of Enniscorthy in Co Wexford, at about 3pm.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene and the seriously injured woman was taken to Wexford General Hospital, where she later died.

A man (20s) who was driving the car received medical assessment at the scene, An Garda Síochána said.

“The road was closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but has now reopened,” the force added. Investigations are ongoing.

Separately, a woman died after being hit by a tractor while cycling in Co Clare on Saturday. The incident happened on the L3180 road at Toonagh, Tulla at around 12.45pm.

“The cyclist, a woman aged her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” An Garda Síochána said.

The woman’s body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem will take place in due course, the force added.

The road was closed for a period on Saturday while a technical examination was carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Meanwhile, gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a fatal incident involving a car and a pedestrian on the R135 Dublin Road in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

The incident occurred at about 7.10pm and the woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a postmortem is to be carried out.

The male driver and passenger travelling in the car, aged in their 20s, were taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for what were said to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene and diversions were expected to remain in place until mid-afternoon on Sunday.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about the three incidents, or with camera footage that could assist the investigations, to come forward.

The three death brings the number of fatalities on the State’s roads so far this year to 65, including 18 pedestrians and five pedal cyclists.