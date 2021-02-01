JD Sports expands US footprint with $495m DTLR Villa purchase

JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it would buy Baltimore-based DTLR Villa LLC for $495 million (€410 million) as Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer further expands its presence in the US market, sending its shares about 7 per cent higher.

The acquisition of DTLR, an athletic footwear and apparel streetwear retailer, is JD’s second US purchase in less than two months after it bought West Coast-focused Shoe Palace in December.

DTLR, which was established in 1982, is majority owned by BRS & Co and Goode Capital and operates from 247 stores across 19 states, mostly in the north and east US.

Management team

JD, which also owns Footpatrol and Cloggs, entered the US market in 2018 with the acquisition of Finish Line.

The DTLR management team of Glenn Gaynor and Scott Collins, will continue in their roles as co-chief executive officers.

Although Britain’s retail sector was struggling before the Covid-19 pandemic hammered it, JD has generally outperformed rivals by targeting younger consumers with popular athleisure products.

Last month, JD raised its full-year profit view on the back of strong online sales during the lockdowns. – Reuters