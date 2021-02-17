Property low; consumers lose if Ulster goes; and Shannon Group in a spin

The number of secondhand homes available for sale in the State is now at its lowest level in over a decade, according to estate agent Sherry FitzGerald. Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at the figures.

Offices have a future, although the trend of trying to squeeze as many people into expensive floor space may change, Central bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf says. However, he is much less optimistic about the future for bricks and mortar retail, writes Colin Gleeson.

Fiona Reddan worries about a future without Ulster Bank. As its parent, NatWest nears a decision on pulling out of Ireland – possibly to be announced with results on Friday – she says consumers will be the big losers, especially in the small business lending market.

Sticking with banks, the Financial Services Union has warned Bank of Ireland that it might take industrial action if the bank moves to close branches in a move the FSU says would effectively be taking advantage of the pandemic. Colin Gleeson reports.

It was a bad day for former Aurivo chief executive Aaron Forde. He was named as incoming chairman of Shannon Group by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan in the afternoon, only for the minister to U-turn on the appointment within hours, citing Mr Forde’s use of social media.

The Data Protection Commission made no specific findings on the data of 19 people formerly connected with Independent News & Media, the group told them in letters. However, INM is not releasing the report from the Data Protection Commission on the data breach and nor is the DPC, writes Simon Carswell.

Irish medical device group Mainstay Medical has raised $108 million (€89 million) to finance its entry into the critical US market with its neurostimulator for people with chronic lower back pain and to expand commercial operations in Europe and Australia.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is among objectors to plans to build a 321-unit shared living scheme on the site of the Phibsborough shopping centre. Gordon Deegan has the details.

KPMG is clearly not convinced that working from home is the future. Six developers are touting the Big Four accountant’s business as it seeks a new Dublin city centre home capable of accommodating 2,500 workers. The suitors include Johnny Ronan, Larry Goodman and Kennedy Wilson which, as we reported last week, is looking to expand KPMG’s current site into its own HQ in the former Department of Justice on Stephen’s Green. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

IPUT chief executive Niall Gaffney tells Ronald the purchase by long-term investors of prime offices in Dublin and other cities in the teeth of Covid-19 reassure shim on the future of the office in a post-pandemic world.

And Ellen McKenna talks about the flaws of the working from home model through her own experience as a first year graduate surveyor working with Savills

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.