Stocktake: Market sentiment – in numbers

5.9 – Bank of America’s latest fund manager survey shows cash levels have soared to 5.9 per cent, the highest since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

27 – A net 27 per cent are underweight equities – the lowest since March 2009.

57 – A second wave of Covid-19 is the biggest tail risk to markets, say 57 per cent.

93 – The percentage expecting global recession in 2020 (one must wonder what the remaining 7 per cent are smoking).